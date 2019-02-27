FORECAST: Warm today, gone tomorrow, snow for some by the weekend

A more northerly track would give us a better chance for rain ending as a period of snow with the greatest accumulation of snowfall to our north. The European model points to this solution. A more southerly track would place the heaviest snow across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky with the better rain chance south. The GFS and Canadian agreed more with this solution. With such model divergence we’ll see if they come more in line over the next 48 hours. If you have plans Sunday into Monday across the Ohio Valley the forecast will need to be watched.