FORECAST: Warm today, gone tomorrow, snow for some by the weekend

- SUNDAY: Snow potential
- NEXT WEEK: Single digit wind chills
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 4 PM WEDNESDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 25.98’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 26.0’ (Now)
- Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 57.02’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 57.02’ (Now)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds have moved in to the Ohio Valley with a few isolated showers possible through the evening hours.
The cold front passes with cooler temperatures expected for tomorrow. Overnight with spotty showers temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s. The air above the surface will be cold and there is a chance we could see some sleet mix in later tonight or early Thursday. Temperatures by Thursday afternoon will be more than twenty degrees cooler than today with highs in the lower 40s.
You can expect the clouds to linger Friday and Saturday with a few scattered showers still possible. The main weather-maker will move in for the latter part of the weekend. Temperature will be cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. An area of low pressure will move to our south and the track will determine where the heaviest snow band sets up. The cold air is not in question, but the track is and will likely not be determined until Friday.
A more northerly track would give us a better chance for rain ending as a period of snow with the greatest accumulation of snowfall to our north. The European model points to this solution. A more southerly track would place the heaviest snow across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky with the better rain chance south. The GFS and Canadian agreed more with this solution. With such model divergence we’ll see if they come more in line over the next 48 hours. If you have plans Sunday into Monday across the Ohio Valley the forecast will need to be watched.
More certain is the cold with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and single digits likely for several days next week. Winter arrives just in time for March ... that sounds about right!
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Cloudy with spotty showers (20% chance). LOW: 32°
THURSDAY: Scattered showers (40% chance), colder with some sleet possible. HIGH: 42°
FRIDAY: Cloudy, isolated showers (20% chance). HIGH: 54°
