FORECAST: Warmer temperatures as clouds increase

ALERTS
- THIS WEEK: River flooding continues
- SUNDAY: Snow potential
- NEXT WEEK: Single digit wind chills
RIVER LEVELS (3 AM - WEDNESDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 25.84’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 26.3’ (Today)
- Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 56.81’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 57.2’ (Today)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Skies are mainly clear as we kick off another Wednesday.
Temperatures to start the day are in the 30s but will quickly jump into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon with the help of southwesterly winds.
Clouds increase today ahead of a weak cold front that pushes through during the evening. Associated showers will be rather light, ending during the overnight hours.
Some more light showers look to graze our southern counties late Thursday before fading very early Friday.
This weekend, we'll have to keep an eye on a system to our south. Depending on its track, there's the potential for snow as the weekend wraps up.
Behind the weekend system comes cold air; highs to start next week will sit in the 20s and 30s.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Mild; HIGH: 62°
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers (30%); LOW: 34°
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered Showers (30%); HIGH: 46°
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT UPPER GAUGE – NOW 25.84’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 26.3’ Today
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 56.81’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 57.2’ Today
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
