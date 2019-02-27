JCPenny to hire 50 new salon stylists, hiring event set for March 4

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As JCPenney continues to transform its salon locations across the nation to the Salon by InStyle, the company is hosting a National Hiring Day event for salon stylists.
The hiring event will take place on March 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the JCPenny store inside the Jefferson Mall. The salon is searching for 50 salon stylists.
During the National Hiring Day event, salon education managers will host a free hands-on class ($300 value) about foilayage, color mélange or pastellics. Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend this event and apply for a stylist position at their local JCPenney salon.
Space is limited for the class. Interested stylists should contact the salon in advance to RSVP.
