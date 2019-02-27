JCPS celebrates progress at first ever State of the District

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Celebrating their recent success and taking a look ahead, Jefferson County Public Schools held their first State of the District on Wednesday.
“This is what courageous transformation looks like, this is JCPS,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.
It’s been a year of change and progress for JCPS.
“There is no doubt that our first transformative work that is going to make us a model across this country is our Backpack of Success Skills,” Pollio said.
Pollio calls the switch to deeper learning one of the most important movements the district has had.
Implementing the Backpack of Success Skills happened quickly and Pollio said it’s already paying off.
So far, 90,000 students have uploaded learning artifacts to their online digital backpack.
Pollio said he’s proud of high map testing scores too.
Moving on to his vision for the future, Pollio wants wraparound services for students and plans to continue monitoring district finances.
“We are going to continue to examine every single dollar, including those spent at central office to ensure that we are maximizing our support for students in schools,” Pollio said.
One of the major issues he plans to tackle is decaying buildings.
“Since 2008, JCPS has built one school,” Pollio said.
If passed next month, the infrastructure proposal will take Pollio back to his beginnings. He started off at Shawnee as a basketball coach over 20 years ago. Back then, the third floor of the building was condemned. It’s still shut down all these years later.
“That is symbolic for our need for transformation in this district,” Pollio said.
Pollio also discussed plans to increase mental health support for students and the upcoming mental health summit.
