Kentucky Center fire repairs, renovations won’t be complete until Nov. 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the Kentucky Center hosts “The Book of Mormon,” renovations and repairs from a three-alarm fire are still underway.
The fire in June of 2018 left the roof and lobby heavily damaged, with the rest of the building sustaining smoke and water damage.
Most of the theater space has been completed restored, but some slight repairs still need to be done in Whitney Hall.
Scaffolding is very visible in the lobby as construction goes full steam ahead during the day.
On performance nights, the crews stop early so the building can be cleaned up for guests. All entrances are opened two hours before show time, as well as the box office, and Scene restaurant and bar.
“This restoration project is pretty big and the scaffolding is quite something to see, but it doesn’t present any danger,” Christian Adelberg, Director of Marketing for the Kentucky Center, said. “It’s just the price of progress.”
Kentucky Center officials said they expect to complete the roof in May. Once that’s done, they will restore the ceiling of the lobby, which they expect to take until September.
Once the barrel vault ceiling is repaired, the scaffolding will come down. Then, crews will start on lobby renovations, which are expected to be done by November.
The new materials used in the building’s renovations are more flame resistant, officials said.
All told, venue officials said the total cost for repairs and renovations due to the fire is about $9 million, which includes the loss of equipment and furnishings during the fire.
