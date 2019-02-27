Langford hits game-winner as IU beats #19 Wisconsin 75-73

(WAVE) - Romeo Langford drove right and got a layup up and over two Wisconsin defenders with 0.8 seconds left to give Indiana a 75-73 win over #19 Wisconsin in double overtime.
“Coach trusted me,” Langford said. “They mixed up the defense and I just found a way to get to the basket.”
A De’Ron Davis free throw with 12:40 left gave Indiana a 47-34 lead. Wisconsin answered with a 20-3 run to take a 54-50 lead.
The game was tied at 60 in the closing seconds of regulation when IU’s Rob Phinisee flipped in a right handed drive for a 62-60 Indiana lead with 9.1 seconds left.
The Badgers D’Mitrik Trice was fouled by IU’s Aljami Durham with 5.3 seconds left. He hit both free throws to tie the game at 62. Phinisee’s three bounced off the back of the rim at the buzzer.
Langford scored 13 of his 22 points in the overtime periods. Davis gave Indiana a 73-70 lead with just 15.5 seconds left on a reverse. Trice then pump faked a drew a foul on Phinisee with 9.6 seconds left. He hit all three free throws to tie the game at 73.
Langford, a graduate of New Albany High School, then delivered the boost the Hoosiers have been waiting for. It was their first win in Assembly Hall since beating Illinois on January 3, and just their second win overall since that victory.
Indiana improves to 14-14, 5-12 in the Big Ten. The Badgers fall to 19-9, 11-6. Indiana hosts #6 Michigan State (23-5, 14-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m.
