Louisville doctor witnesses Vietnam’s rapid transformation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When President Trump leaves Vietnam after his summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, he will be taking with him an experience that did not exist a couple of decades ago.
Luxury and comfort are relatively new to a country that is modernizing at a rapid rate.
“He will feel very much at home as though he's living in New York City in the most affluent areas,” said Dr. Arnold Schecter, who has traveled to Vietnam more than 30 times since the 1970s.
Schecter, currently a UofL Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, spent decades collecting blood samples and data for public health studies on the potential impacts of dioxin, an ingredient in the herbicide Agent Orange.
Schecter says in 2019, an American President being welcomed in Hanoi does not seem unusual to the Vietnamese.
In a city once targeted by American bombers and home to the infamous POW prison, the Hanoi Hilton, luxurious, modern high rises reflect a country with eyes only on the future.
“Americans are usually considered allies, good people and highly admired,” Schecter said.
