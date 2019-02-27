Officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown leads to ‘major crime scene’

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police have blocked off a “major crime scene” in a residential area of Elizabethtown following an officer-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police confirmed.
Few details are known at this time, but KSP said it was not a state trooper who fired at any suspects.
Elizabethtown police shared a picture of one crime scene around 6:30 p.m. on West Poplar Street between Mantle Avenue and Morningside Drive.
A WAVE 3 News viewer sent a picture of another scene we believe is related to this investigation.
