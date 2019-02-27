Pass the Cash: Walmart employee receives help in midst of car, housing issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The nomination from Kimo was received on WAVE3.com. That’s where he wrote about the troubles of Ms. Kathy, a woman he has talked to on his delivery route for the last six years.
Kimo told WAVE 3 News he would see Kathy almost every day. She would talk and he would listen, but his kind ear eventually turned to concern.
“She always had car trouble,” Kimo said. “We just talked over the years and she would say she always had to catch the bus and save up enough money for her to get her vehicle fixed.”
Kimo also said his relationship with Kathy was comparable to that of a mother and son, making sure he’s on time for work and keeping tabs on him to make sure he’s doing well.
WAVE 3 News brought along $300 dollars to Pass the Cash to Ms. Kathy and got more help from the community, including local poet Mary Michler Cooper.
A total of $500 was presented to Ms. Kathy as she was working at Walmart. That’s where she detailed her car issues, telling us she purchased a new battery this week. But even when her car doesn’t work, she still does.
“I don’t miss work,” Kathy said. “I’ll catch the bus. I’m on a bus line. I’ll catch the bus up in here because I need my money.”
But Kathy’s car is not the only problem; she recently lost her home and had to move.
“They were getting ready to redo our apartments, renovation and I said I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Kathy said. “I can’t pay rent and move too.”
More than anything, Kathy is thankful for good news and good friends.
“I’m overwhelmed right now,” Kathy said. “I’m just overwhelmed.”
If you’d like to Pass the Cash, write a letter to WAVE 3 News or click or tap here to fill out an online nomination form. You will only be notified if selected.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.