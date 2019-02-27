SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Sunday--- The battle remains on how the pressure systems evolve toward Saturday (high and low). The (Arctic) high will be diving south into the central United States over the weekend. But how fast will that happen? That is important as energy in the Rockies is ready to roll out with a storm. Timing of both of these features is everything. If the high makes a bold/faster move south, we end up with a suppressed low pressure system that will cut north at an angle into the Carolinas Sunday and Monday. The angle would pinpoint the snow path on its northern edge. A suppressed track would also be faster which would limit most of the snowfall to advisory level stuff.