Suspect who led officers on high-speed chase in critical condition

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man who led officers on a high-speed chase and even fired a gun at them is in critical condition at University Hospital.
Kentucky State Police issed a statement Wednesday afternoon about the incident that took place at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, providing an updated account of what happened. Officials, however, still have not disclosed the suspect’s name.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the Greater Hardin County Task Force and Elizabethtown Police Department were conducting an investigation near the Big Lots in Elizabethtown,” the KSP statement read. “Elizabethtown Police conducted a traffic stop at which time the suspect fled by foot and stole a vehicle on West Poplar Street. The suspect discharged a firearm in the course of the vehicle theft. The suspect, now in a stolen silver Nissan Altima, attempted to run over several EPD officers. Officers discharged their firearms at this location.”
The statement then indicated that officers chased the vehicle through Elizabethtown “at a high rate of speed.”
KSP troopers joined in the chase, which moved on to the southbound lanes of Interstate 65, near mile marker 94. The chase at one point surpassed a speed of 120 mph, KSP said.
The suspect got off the highway at the Glendale exit and turned left onto KY 222, then right onto US 31W, heading south.
Near the intersection of US 31W and KY84, in Sonora, KSP troopers successfully deployed a tire-deflation device, causing the suspect to leave the roadway and drive into a field. The suspect then “produced a firearm, at which time KSP Troopers, EPD Officers, and a Hardin County Deputy Sheriff fired their agency issued weapons," KSP said.
The KSP statement didn’t indicate if or how many times the suspect may have been shot, but did indicate that he was apprehended, provided emergency care at the scene and then flown by helicopter to the hospital.
It’s not clear what prompted the initial investigation near the Big Lots store.
