Suspect who led officers on high-speed chase in critical condition

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the Greater Hardin County Task Force and Elizabethtown Police Department were conducting an investigation near the Big Lots in Elizabethtown,” the KSP statement read. “Elizabethtown Police conducted a traffic stop at which time the suspect fled by foot and stole a vehicle on West Poplar Street. The suspect discharged a firearm in the course of the vehicle theft. The suspect, now in a stolen silver Nissan Altima, attempted to run over several EPD officers. Officers discharged their firearms at this location.”