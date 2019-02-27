Truck collides with train in southern Indiana

GEORGETOWN, IN (WAVE) - A dump truck collided with a train outside Georgetown, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.
It was reported just after noon at Old Georgetown Road near IN-64, Floyd County Dispatch confirmed. That’s right across the street from Jacobi’s Foodmart.
A WAVE 3 News photographer on the scene discovered the truck involved was from Floyd County Public Works.
Officials confirmed a road crew was leaving the facility on Old Georgetown Road when their truck was hit by a westbound train.
Two people were in the truck. Those people, who have not been identified, were rushed to an area hospital. Their condition is not known.
The crash has caused traffic delays on IN-64. Drivers should avoid the area.
Don Lopp, Director of Operations for Floyd County Public Works, said the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.