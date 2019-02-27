Two LMPD officers have close calls in two days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police continue to investigate a late night incident during which an officer’s vehicle was rammed, as WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez has learned another officer was shot at this weekend.
The incidents are part of an alarming national trend -- officers assaulted and shot at.
Early Tuesday morning, one female officer’s cruiser was rammed by the driver of a stolen vehicle with three suspects inside.
Shots were fired. Two of the three suspects were tracked down, hiding in the woods. Police are still searching for a third.
The female officer was lucky, walking away with minor cuts and bruises.
But just two days before, another officer had a close call in a different part of town. That officer was on Woodridge Drive in PRP, pulling over a suspect in a vehicle that matched the description of a man involved in a domestic argument. When that officer tried to pull that man over, he started firing at the officer.
Turns out the man had a warrant and was able to get away from police, for now.
Last November, LMPD said officers were shot at by 35-year-old Benjamin Kennedy. Police returned fire, killing the suspect.
Shootings are now the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths for officers.
According to the latest statistics from the FBI, more than 2,677 officers were assaulted with firearms in 2017. That's nearly 300 more than the second highest year, 2016.
The FBI says 10 percent of the officers assaulted with firearms were injured.
Police did not release the name of the man who shot at an officer Sunday. There is a warrant out for his arrest.
