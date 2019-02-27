Two teens arrested for threatening two southern Indiana schools

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Two juveniles have been arrested after police say they made threats against two Floyd County schools.
According to Floyd Central High School and Highland Hills Middle School officials, the threats were made on social media.
WAVE 3 News’ partners at the News and Tribune report the two juveniles arrested are 13-years-old and 14-years-old and both attend Highland Hills Middle School.
Wednesday evening, officials with the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Cooperation released a statement saying:
This isn’t the first threat against Highland Hills Middle School this week.
On Monday, a 12-year-old was arrested after she reportedly confessed to making a threat against the middle school on Sunday. She was taken to the Clark County juvenile detention center where she could face felony intimidation charges.
According to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, attendance at both schools was down on Wednesday.
