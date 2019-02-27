WAVE Country students honored with Black History Makers of Tomorrow scholarships

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dozen high school seniors from Kentucky and Indiana can now call themselves Black History Makers of Tomorrow.
A celebration Wednesday morning at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage recognized the students for their leadership, character, academics and community service.
McDonald’s offered a college scholarship to each student -- totaling $18,000.
One young man from Jeffersonville said he wants to be a civil rights attorney.
“If I can do it, you can do it, too,” Jojo Spio, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, said. “No matter the circumstance you can -- just try to uplift yourself.”
Here’s the full list of students who received scholarships:
- Teresia Buissereth, North Hardin High School in Radcliff, KY
- Brandon Davis, Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, IN
- M’Kyia Davis, Barren County High School in Glasgow, KY
- Alyssia Leach, duPont Manual High School in Louisville, KY
- Trinity Olmstead, Ballard High School in Louisville, KY
- Kendra Ray, Jeffersonville High School in Jeffersonville, IN
- Allison Reed, South Oldham High School in Crestwood, KY
- Gordon Rowe III, Ballard High School in Louisville, KY
- Ragan Savage, Atherton High School in Louisville, KY
- Jasmine Simmons, Eastern High School in New Pekin, IN
- Jojo Spio, Jeffersonville High School in Jeffersonville, IN
- Monique Williams, Glasgow High School in Glasgow, KY
