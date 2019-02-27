WAVE Country students honored with Black History Makers of Tomorrow scholarships

WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee emceed Wednesday's ceremony.
By Laurel Mallory | February 27, 2019 at 5:25 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:25 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dozen high school seniors from Kentucky and Indiana can now call themselves Black History Makers of Tomorrow.

A celebration Wednesday morning at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage recognized the students for their leadership, character, academics and community service.

McDonald’s offered a college scholarship to each student -- totaling $18,000.

One young man from Jeffersonville said he wants to be a civil rights attorney.

“If I can do it, you can do it, too,” Jojo Spio, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, said. “No matter the circumstance you can -- just try to uplift yourself.”

Here’s the full list of students who received scholarships:

  • Teresia Buissereth, North Hardin High School in Radcliff, KY
  • Brandon Davis, Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, IN
  • M’Kyia Davis, Barren County High School in Glasgow, KY
  • Alyssia Leach, duPont Manual High School in Louisville, KY
  • Trinity Olmstead, Ballard High School in Louisville, KY
  • Kendra Ray, Jeffersonville High School in Jeffersonville, IN
  • Allison Reed, South Oldham High School in Crestwood, KY
  • Gordon Rowe III, Ballard High School in Louisville, KY
  • Ragan Savage, Atherton High School in Louisville, KY
  • Jasmine Simmons, Eastern High School in New Pekin, IN
  • Jojo Spio, Jeffersonville High School in Jeffersonville, IN
  • Monique Williams, Glasgow High School in Glasgow, KY

