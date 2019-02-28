Boys and Girls Haven gets large donation from Highlands home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Boys and Girls Haven received a gift Thursday that reminded them to always have hope.
In November of 2018, 16 young boys and girls lost everything in a fire at the Boys and Girls Haven.
After their Klondike Lane campus was destroyed, they started picking up the pieces of their lives. "A lot of these children find themselves in incredibly unfortunate situations that are not their fault,” Boys and Girls Haven CEO Read Harris said.
The children lived in tents for two weeks in a gym, but then the challenging times started to turn around. A historic home in the Highlands was up for sale. Its owner, Maurice Brown, died but he told his friend and estate executive Helen Cohen that his wish was to pass the love he had in his home onto someone else.
"He always thought young people were the future of the society,” Cohen said.
Brown wanted the sales from his $850,000 home to go back to the community.
Thursday, with a check made out for more than $600,000, the children learned it was going right to them.
"One home gives to another home,” Cohen said.
"When they see this kind of gift and this time of caring about their situation it raises their value,” Harris said.
Harris sees the children go through challenges. However, he knows the gift will help them reach new levels.
“Life will throw very tough things at you,” Harris said. “But with a good support system and always holding on to hope we can always get up and do well.”
A single person bought the home and it will be used to house students.
The Boys and Girls Haven plans on using the donation to improve its programming.
