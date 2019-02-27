Daviess Co. HS teacher under investigation after allegedly showing religious video in class

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - According to students at Daviess County High School, one science teacher showed a video in class that shared christian values.
“Her students had asked her a question and they wanted an answer," Korie Barbour a sophomore at Daviess County High School said. "She told them that she couldn’t find a video that wasn’t religious. So if the students didn’t agree with the religious aspects then they could plug in their headphones or walk out of the classroom or both.”
Barbour was not in that class, but she disagreed with the school investigating the teacher’s actions.
“This is something I feel strongly about," Barbour said. "I’m not going to just sit down and let it happen.”
So Barbour and a group of students staged a demonstration early Wednesday, remaining quiet, but refusing to go to class in solidarity for the teacher. After first period, other students joined in.
“Whenever we got to the lobby there was a huge group of kids," she said. "Maybe 40-50 kids that were standing in the mass, chanting.”
Barbour was suspended for two days for her actions this morning but she’s proud to stand up for her beliefs.
“There’s a lot of controversy over whether God should be in schools or not," Barbour said. "Or whether people should be free to express their beliefs. But you know what? It’s in our constitution. We can express our beliefs how we want to express our beliefs.”
Daviess County School officials say they could not comment on the incident but said the district would investigate any reports of student’s rights being violated.
