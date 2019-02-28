Elizabethtown mayor reacts to recent violence spree

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Within the last week, Elizabethtown has seen several cases of violence.
Within a week, the police department has dealt with shooting spree that left two people dead and two injured, a stabbing at a gas station, and an officer involved shooting investigation.
Elizabethtown mayor Jeff Gregory reflected on the most recent violence, the officer involved shooting. Gregory, who has a background in law enforcement was listening closely to all the action.
“I have a police radio in the car that I drive so I could hear it all going down,” Gregory explained. “You hear the different things, the different calls going out on the radio and it’s stressful.”
Despite the recent violence, Gregory says Elizabethtown is a wonderful place to live.
“We’re very proud of what we do here and with the exception of a couple of things that had happen in the past week, this has been a great place to live,” Gregory said. “So, now we come to the point that we have to rally together as a community and we have to watch each others’ back.”
Mayor Gregory says Elizabethtown has been very safe historically and he doesn’t see that changing
