FORECAST: Few rain/snow showers this afternoon

ALERTS
- SUNDAY/MONDAY AM: Accumulating snow potential/slick roads
- NEXT WEEK: Bitter cold wind chills
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 10 AM THURSDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 25.98’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast Drop Below Flood Stage: Saturday
- Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 57.04’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast Drop Below Flood Stage: Saturday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A much colder day is unfolding with spotty rain showers increasing this afternoon. There is enough cold air at play for sleet/snow to mix in with the rain, mainly north of I-64. No travel issues expected due to the recent warm weather.
The weather looks to remain rather cloudy yet calm for Friday and Saturday. Our attention remains on the system to move in late Saturday night and exiting Monday morning. Specifics on this system are still too vague to announce at this time, but the trend remains for a rain to snow event.
The potential also remains for some of the snowfall to become significant. However, big snow or not, temperatures dropping into the teens for the Monday morning rush period could certainly lead to slick roads.
The cold will be the big headline next week with the potential for additional snow chances late week. Stay close to the forecast updates as we continue to gain confidence in the data we are analyzing.
FORECAST
INTO THE AFTERNOON: Scattered rain showers (60%), mixed with sleet/snow at times. HIGH: 40°
TONIGHT: Any rain or snow showers ending. (20%). LOW: 32°
FRIDAY: Cloudy. HIGH: 50°
