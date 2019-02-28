FORECAST: Light wintry mix today

ALERTS
- SUNDAY: Accumulating snow potential
- NEXT WEEK: Single digit wind chills
RIVER LEVELS (3 AM - THURSDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 25.98’ Flood Stage: 23.0’
- Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 57.04’ Flood Stage: 55.0’
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a dry but cloudy start, a wintry mix will begin to push into WAVE Country around sunrise.
Some sleet and freezing rain may fall north of I-64 with a cold rain further south.
Another pulse of moisture pushes in for the afternoon, with it comes snow and sleet further north and a cold rain once again across the Commonwealth.
Today's precipitation will be light, however, some slick spots aren't out of the question especially in southern Indiana. Temperatures won't budge much, remaining in the 30s throughout the day; those further south can creep into the low 40s.
The precipitation tapers off this evening leaving us drier but still cloudy Friday.
The weekend looks to start on a cloudy note with highs near 50 on Saturday.
Sunday, the much awaited low-pressure system pushes through the eastern U.S. As it does, it brings the potential for snow and rain across the region; at this time, southern Indiana has higher accumulating snow chances. As the system tracks east, precipitation ends Sunday night as temperatures plummet into the teens.
The cold air sticks around for the beginning of next week with highs in the 20s and low 30s through Wednesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Scattered showers (60%); Light freezing rain/sleet north; Cloudy; HIGH: 40°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; Light wintry mix (40%); LOW: 32°
FRIDAY: Cloudy; HIGH: 50°
- WEEKEND: System brings rain and snow
