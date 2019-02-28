Gheens donates $2 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville on Thursday received a $2 million gift from the Gheens Foundation.
UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said the gift was especially generous, not only because of the amount of money donated, but also because it is considered an unrestricted donation, meaning the school can use the money however it best sees fit.
“Today’s gift is significant because it allows us to really use the gift for wherever our greatest needs are, and that’s very important,” Bendapudi said. “One of our biggest needs right now is making sure we have an incredibly safe campus for all of our students, faculty, staff, alumni.”
Bendapudi said she’ll set aside $500,000 for improved security measures, and the remaining $1.5 million will go toward whatever enhancements come from the school’s current strategic planning session.
This is the fifth significant gift to the university since Bendapudi became president last year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.