Illness closes 2 NKY school districtsIlness causes

DAYTON, KY. (FOX19) - Two Northern Kentucky school districts will be closed for the rest of the week due to a high number of students and staff getting sick.
“Due to student and staff illness schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. As noted in our school calendar students and staff will make up school on Monday March 11th," Dayton Independent Schools posted on Facebook.
Pendleton County added all extracurricular activities will be cancelled for the remainder of the week.
The CDC is reporting an increase in flu hospitalizations across Ohio in February after declining in January.
