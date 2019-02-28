Indiana police chief charged with theft, official misconduct

MORGAN COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana police chief turned himself in on Wednesday after being charged with theft and official misconduct.
In late January of this year, the Indiana State Police along with the Indiana State Board of Accounts were asked by the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate criminal allegations against Martinsville Chief of Police Matthew D. Long.
The findings of that investigation were taken to a special prosecutor and probable cause was found to issuance a warrant for Long’s arrest.
Long remained cooperative with investigators and turned himself in to detectives. He has since bonded out to face impending court appearances.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.