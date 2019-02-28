JCPS superintendent, education comissioner attend NAACP meeting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis was in Louisville addressing the crowd at an NAACP community meeting at Maupin Elementary Wednesday evening.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was also in attendance.
Several topics were discussed at the community conversation, including the racial equity plan which is designed to lessen the achievement gap.
“We believe we’re one of the few districts taking that step, although many districts are grappeling with this problem,” said Pollio. “But, what we’ve decided to do is put a plan into action. a plan around achievement, a plan around hiring, a plan around identification of gifted and talented and some other areas.”
Dr. Pollio says the district has already seen positive impacts on hiring and achievement.
He says he’s pleased with the progress so far, but there’s still a long way to go.
