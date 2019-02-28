Man charged with attempting to murder police officer faces judge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was driving a stolen vehicle that deliberately hit a Louisville Metro Police Department officer and her cruiser has been arraigned for attempted murder of a police officer.
A not guilty plea was entered by the court for Jordan Scott Monahan, 20, of Louisville, who is also charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fleeing and evading police.
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, a Louisville Metro police officer had stopped a stolen Ford Explorer Max XLT in the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane. After the officer started to get out of her vehicle, Monahan put the SUV into reverse and struck the police car. The officer was pinned between the vehicles and knocked to the ground, according to his arrest report.
Monahan sped off from the scene, but later abandoned the SUV and left on foot. He was arrested just after Noon Wednesday and gave a statement to police admitting what he had done.
Bond for Monahan was kept at $100,000 cash. He will be back in court March 8 with the two other men arrested in the case.
