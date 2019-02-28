Man takes plea deal for his role in crash that killed Charlestown police sergeant

The man charged with leading police on a chase that led to the death of Charlestown Police Sergeant Ben Bertram has taken a plea deal.
Benjamin Eads entered a plea of guilty to resisting law enforcement resulting in the death of an officer, auto theft, escape and driving while suspended, according to Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens. As part of the plea deal, Eads will serve 30 years in prison.

Eads is accused of stealing a car and leading Bertram on a chase through Scott and Clark Counties in December of 2018. Bertram died during that chase after crashing into a tree.

Charlestown Police Officer Sergeant Ben Bertram was killed during a chase through Clark and Scott County
Friends and co-workers of Bertram’s described him as a dedicated K9 handler, an animal lover and a dedicated officer.

Eads will be sentenced March 8 in Scott County.

