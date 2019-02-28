Mission BBQ Partners with Veteran’s Club to help vets through Equine Program

100% of the money raised today goes to the Veteran's Club, which runs programs to help veterans
By Liz Adelberg | February 28, 2019 at 2:03 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 2:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mission BBQ teamed up with Veteran’s Club today for a fundraiser to help veterans. 100% of the money raised today will go to the Veteran’s Club, which runs programs to help veterans.

The donations will help fund the second season of the Veteran’s Club’s equine program, aimed to help veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. The Veteran’s Club provides other activities for veterans including Warrior Yoga, Creative writing, and storytelling. Customers who donated today received a free sandwich coupon.

