New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter closed for renovations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The New Albany location of the Floyd County Animal Shelter is closed for renovations, the agency announced Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the shelter said the renovations were made possible by the Floyd County Animal Rescue League. The renovations will impact the intake process, so the animal shelter is asking people to avoid surrendering pets while the repairs and improvements are underway.
They will announce when the shelter is back at full capacity.
