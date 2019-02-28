New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter closed for renovations

New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter closed for renovations
The New Albany location of the Floyd County Animal Shelter is closed for renovations until further notice. (Source: New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter Facebook Page) (damedeeso)
February 28, 2019 at 5:59 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 5:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The New Albany location of the Floyd County Animal Shelter is closed for renovations, the agency announced Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said the renovations were made possible by the Floyd County Animal Rescue League. The renovations will impact the intake process, so the animal shelter is asking people to avoid surrendering pets while the repairs and improvements are underway.

They will announce when the shelter is back at full capacity.

Posted by New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter on Monday, February 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.