No sign of victim, suspect after report of shooting at community center
By Sarah Jackson and John P. Wise | February 28, 2019 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 3:05 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers spent an hour of their Thursday afternoon investigating a report that a person had been shot inside a community center.

MetroSafe confirmed a person was shot in the leg at the Shawnee Community Center, located at 607 South 37th Street, around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

But LMPD cleared the scene nearly an hour later after not having found a victim or a suspect.

WAVE 3 News’ Connie Leonard reported at about 2:20 p.m. that several people inside the building reported having heard gunshots; one young boy told an officer he thought he saw someone with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators notified area hospitals to be on the lookout for a possible shooting victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

