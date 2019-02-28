No sign of victim, suspect after report of shooting at community center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers spent an hour of their Thursday afternoon investigating a report that a person had been shot inside a community center.
MetroSafe confirmed a person was shot in the leg at the Shawnee Community Center, located at 607 South 37th Street, around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.
But LMPD cleared the scene nearly an hour later after not having found a victim or a suspect.
WAVE 3 News’ Connie Leonard reported at about 2:20 p.m. that several people inside the building reported having heard gunshots; one young boy told an officer he thought he saw someone with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Investigators notified area hospitals to be on the lookout for a possible shooting victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
