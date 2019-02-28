Parents, business affected by JCPS sickout

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With 35% of teachers calling out sick to go to Frankfort on Thursday, nearly 100,000 kids in Jefferson County were unexpectedly out of school.
That impacted a lot of parents and trickled down to businesses, too.
Freedom Tax in West Louisville had several call outs.
Manager Brittany Johnson was the only one to show up to work.
“I do not have any employees this morning and probably won’t for the rest of the day,” said Johnson. “I got text messages at like 7 in the morning saying ‘I’m not going to be able to come today.’ Of course you need your staff in order to run a business successfully.”
Johnson doesn’t have kids, but said she can understand why her employees couldn’t make it in. Still, it’s frustrating for her because this is their busiest time of year.
“I would put the blame on the teachers because we already have enough school days that are cancelled as it is,” said Johnson. “I understand what they’re protesting against, I understand that but it also puts my staff at a problem also with them needing to find day care and someone to care for their children.”
Talithia Hall has an 8th grader at Meyzeek Middle. They accidentally showed up Thursday morning not knowing school was cancelled.
“I really, really have to get to work,” said Hall. “I wish that they would, somebody would, find some happy middle to where the kids don’t have to suffer because the only people that suffer are the kids because they’re not learning and they are our future.”
The YMCA Childcare Enrichment Program snow day sites were open today because of the schools being closed.
If need be, those sites would be open Friday too.
