Pension Bill passes out of House Standing Committee

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A contentious pension bill has just passed out of the House Standing Committee on State Government.
Thursday’s passage comes despite the presence of thousands of teachers from across the Commonwealth who packed the Capitol to protest House Bill 525, which would impact the management of the state retirement system.
This is happening after JCPS and seven other school districts across the state canceled classes Thursday due to thousands of teacher sick calls. A JCPS spokeswoman said 35 percent of the district’s teachers were among those who called out.
The bill now goes to the full House for another vote.
This story will be updated.
