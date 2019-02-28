5 questions with the founder of ‘Louisville’s Got Talent’

It is customary when having a bar or bat mitzvah to do a service project as part of the training. As I was thinking about what I wanted to do, I knew that I wanted to do something that tied to my love of theater and music. I knew that I had been really fortunate as a child to get to attend great live theater as well have great exposure to theater at school. I also knew that many other kids in Louisville were not as fortunate as I. My mom happened upon an article in the Community paper about a new program at the JCC’s CenterStage that was being called Acting Out. Acting Out was being created as a dedicated children’s theater with the specific mission to go out into the community performing at area schools, with a concentration in underserved schools. This program sounded like the perfect thing for me to want to help. From there, I came up with the idea of creating a kids talent show fundraiser. Hence was born Louisville’s Got Talent.