1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person is recovering after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what Mitchell said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
