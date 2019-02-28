Suspect in December police chase that led to a Charlestown sergeant’s death takes plea deal

Benjamin Eads has taken a plea deal in Scott County, IN.
By Makayla Ballman | February 27, 2019 at 7:01 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 7:01 PM

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The man police say led a Charlestown Police sergeant on a chase that ended in the officers death has taken a plea deal to his charges in Scott County.

Benjamin Eads, 35, is accused of stealing a car at a gas station and leading Sgt. Ben Bertram on a chase throughout Charlestown and Sellersburg.

The chase ended when Bertram crashed his cruiser into a tree at the intersection of State Road 56 and State Road 3 in Scott County. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bertram was a nine-year veteran of the Charlestown Police Department. He was 33-years-old

Eads is set to be formally sentenced on March 8.

Eads still faces charges in Clark County.

