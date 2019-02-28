3 UofL hosts #10 NC State on Senior Night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #3 UofL will celebrate three seniors on Thursday night when the Cards host #10 NC State (24-3, 11-3 ACC) in the final home game of the regular season.
Seniors Asia Durr, Arica Carter and Sam Fuehring will all be honored before the game. They are three wins away from becoming the winningest class in UofL history.
“I just take it day by day and you know so many people always talk about senior night, senior night, so the more they bring it up, the more I like realize like wow, it’s like really here,” Durr said. She currently has 2,256 points, second only to Angel McCoughtry’s 2,779.
Carter has started 91 of 133 career games. “Our families are coming up here, so like, yeah it’s hitting me and it’s kind of sad, but you know, it’s time for that next chapter and we’re excited to see what’s to come,” she said.
Fuehring has started 68 of 132 career games and has 910 career points. “I got teary with Myisha (Hines-Allen) leaving last year, so who knows with me,” she said.
Cards head coach Jeff Walz summed up the class by saying, “It’s kids that give back every single game, you know especially home. When you look at what they do after every single home game and taking the time to sign autographs and take pictures.”
The Cards are 25-2, 12-2 in the ACC and still battling Notre Dame (26-3, 13-2) for the top seed in the ACC Tournament.
UofL and NC State tip off at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the KFC Yum! Center.
