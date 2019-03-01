Behind the Forecast: The striking interaction between lightning and planes

The FAA has regulations in place to make sure that aircraft are protected from harm. Typically, jet aircraft can safely fly over thunderstorms as long as their flight altitude is above the cloud tops, according to the FAA. If a route is impeded by significant weather, air traffic is rerouted, reduced or a ground stop is implemented. “Pilots definitely try to avoid lightning. Anything with that much power is not something to be messed with,” pilot Ken Hoke stated. “But if we do get hit, it’s not something we worry about. After we land, we let the maintenance technician know we had a possible lightning strike and he will give the aircraft a close look.” An aviation meteorologist’s job revolves around informing pilots about dangerous weather and helping to create safe flight plans in order to keep planes away from hazardous conditions.