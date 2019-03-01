Cards host Notre Dame on “Senior Day”

“Coming here as a freshman you got this whole plan, obviously this egotistical freshman, you know you kind of know how everything is supposed to go, supposed to go this way and supposed to go your way and obviously that’s not what happened,” Agau said. “So just taking the whole experience and you know obviously this last year has been very fun, you know obviously my other stints, I haven’t really had the opportunity to win like this and get the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament, that was the main reason I came back here.”