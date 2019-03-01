Cards host Notre Dame on “Senior Day”

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL tries to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday when the Cards host Notre Dame. Before the game UofL (18-11, 9-7 ACC) will celebrate three seniors, Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore and Akoy Agau.
“I mean it’s bittersweet, obviously there’s always new doors to open up, but playing college basketball is a dream come true and to get to play at a place like the University of Louisville,” Cunningham said. He graduated from Samford before enrolling for his one season at UofL.
“I feel like I had a great year, great experience, being involved with the fans and just you know, getting more brothers,” Fore said. He graduated from Richmond last spring.
Agau began his college career at UofL in 2013, but after stops at Georgetown and SMU, received a medical waiver from the NCAA and returned to UofL for one final season.
“Coming here as a freshman you got this whole plan, obviously this egotistical freshman, you know you kind of know how everything is supposed to go, supposed to go this way and supposed to go your way and obviously that’s not what happened,” Agau said. “So just taking the whole experience and you know obviously this last year has been very fun, you know obviously my other stints, I haven’t really had the opportunity to win like this and get the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament, that was the main reason I came back here.”
“They are not your conventional seniors. Nobody in this city knew who they were a year ago, with the exception of Akoy, and to have the faith in our coaching staff, in this school, in this program, in the time that they chose to sign up for Louisville means a lot,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “It means a lot to me, I know it means a lot to our coaching staff. I hope the fans are very appreciative. I’m not sure where we’d be without each of their contributions.”
Mack’s team has lost five of it’s six games, including a 66-59 loss on Wednesday night at Boston College.
“I can’t sleep, you figure out ways to try to motivate the group,” Mack said. “Just hard sometimes when you feel like, man there’s a lot to be playing for right now, what do you we need outside of just that to find motivation, but again, that’s my job and we just gotta try to be better in all areas and we got a great opportunity on Sunday to do just that.”
The Irish bring a 13-15 record into the KFC Yum! Center. They are just 3-12 in the ACC, but have played most team close, including a six point loss at #2 Virginia on February 16 and a seven point loss on Monday night at #18 Florida State on Monday night.
Fans are asked to wear red on Sunday. The Cards and Irish tip off at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.