4 Cats travel to #7 Tennessee for Round Two

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cats and Vols meet again. UK won Round One 86-69 on February 16 in Rupp Arena.
Tennessee (25-3, 13-2 SEC) entered that game ranked #1 in the nation.
This time, UK (24-4, 13-2) is #4 and the Vols are #7.
A major factor in the Cats blowout was the domination inside by Reid Travis and PJ Washington. Washington finished with 23 points and Travis had 11 and 8 rebounds. The two combined to hold Vols star Grant Williams to just four field goal attempts.
Travis has missed UK’s last two games after suffering a knee sprain in a win at Missouri on February 19. Could be back on the court in Knoxville?
“We’re going to see what he does today and tomorrow, but I doubt it," UK head coach John Calipari said. " What kids try to do is convince you that they can do this, and my whole thing (is) this is about the long season, not the short season. This will be a hard game whether he plays or not."
Tennessee entered Rupp Arena with a 19 game winning streak but has gone just 2-2 since. They lost in overtime at LSU on February 23 and needed a late basket from Williams to escape Ole Miss with a 73-71 win on Wednesday night.
Kentucky has won 14 of it’s last 15 games.
“Hopefully we create great opportunities for each other, but it’s going to be rough,” Calipari said. "You’re going to have to make shots with a body on you. If you watch the tape, Reid was unbelievable keeping an eye on (Grant) Williams defensively. Never really lost him, yet he still blocked shots. Are we capable of doing that with the guys we have? I don’t know. We’re going to see.”
Kentucky leads the all-time series 155-71 and 54-51 in games played in Knoxville. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
