Durr scores 47 on “Senior Night” as #3 UofL beats #10 NC State 92-62

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Asia Durr tied her career-high with 47 points as #3 UofL beat #10 NC State 92-62 on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
Durr scored 22 of her 47 points in the first quarter. The Cards lead 36-13 after one. She finished up 17-27 from the field and hit 11 of her 17 three-point attempts.
The Cards improve to 26-2 and 13-2 in the ACC. They wrap up the regular season on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pittsburgh (11-18, 2-13).
Dana Evans had 15 points and 6 assists off the UofL bench and senior Sam Fuehring added 12 and 12 rebounds.
Durr, Fuehring and Arica Carter were honored before the game, presented with framed jerseys by head coach Jeff Walz.
NC State falls to 24-4, 11-4.
