Expect lane closures, overnight bridge closures as Clark Memorial Bridge painting resumes

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Get ready to groan. Painting work will restart on the Clark Memorial Bridge next week, bringing overnight closures of the bridge with it.
Right now, both lanes are open on each side of the Clark Memorial Bridge. On Monday, March 4, the bridge will close at 8 p.m. and reopen at 5 on Tuesday morning with one lane closed on each side as painting work resumes. The following Monday, March 11, overnight bridge closures with the same times will resume nightly.
For drivers, these closures and delays are remembered well. They only halted for the winter a few months ago.
"It's really hard on people doing that, you know? It's the one free bridge for people in Jeffersonville," said Suzanne Sidebottom, a New Albany resident.
"I think it's going to be not good for the economy, also. It's going to cut down in terms of businesses," said Paul Filio, a New Albany resident.
As crews continue painting the Clark Memorial Bridge yellow, lane closures and overnight closures of the bridges will follow.
"That will go on until Thunder over Louisville. They'll pull off the bridge for Thunder Over Louisville and then after Thunder, they'll come back and commence," said Tom Wright with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Bridge work and Thunder Over Louisville go hand in hand. Often, crews will work on the closed bridge as the fireworks are being set up.
"Sometimes our closure, our natural closure because we are putting explosives, helps for them, too. They're saying, 'hey, can we come up and do some work while you're working on it because the bridge is closed?', sure absolutely,” said Ralph Piacquadio, Fireworks Director from Zambelli, the company responsible for putting on the fireworks display during Thunder over Louisville.
For the Kentucky Derby, Wright said they will move most of the equipment off but will keep the bridge down to just two lanes. During any big event, KYTC works with the KFC Yum! Center to make sure traffic moves smoothly.
"And we let them know, if we have an event over a certain number with attendance, if it’s possible they’ll keep it open for that certain events, "said Eric Granger, KFC Yum! Center General Manager. “But we’re in constant communication and we expect that with the big events, like with the NCAA tournament, it will be open.”
Work isn't expected to wrap up on the project until November. For drivers who don't want to pay to cross the Ohio River, these continued closures are a pain.
"They moved a lot quicker than we had anticipated. So we're hoping we get that same production and weather that we had last year and get finished a little sooner," Wright said. "It is an inconvenience because it is a non-tolled bridge but you know, if they could just be patient with us, we'll get it painted and get out of there as quick as possible.”
"I guess that's better than closing it totally. But gee, I wish they'd find another way," Sidebottom said.
"But on the other hand,” Filio said. “We get a nice yellow bridge!”
