FORECAST: Calm and cloudy; snow to end the weekend

ALERT DAYS
- SUNDAY (3/3/19)
- MONDAY (3/4/19)
ALERTS
- SUNDAY/MONDAY AM: Accumulating snow & slick road potential, sharp drop in temperatures
- NEXT WEEK: Bitter cold wind chills
RIVER LEVELS (3 AM - FRIDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 24.77’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast Drop Below Flood Stage: Saturday
- Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 55.99’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast Drop Below Flood Stage: Saturday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to dominate our weather throughout the day, limiting highs to the low 40s.
A few isolated showers are possible in south-central Kentucky. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight.
Highs climb to near 50° Saturday as clouds continue to stick around.
Rain and snow start to push into WAVE Country early Sunday morning. Where the rain/snow line ends up will be dependent on temperatures across the region that morning. The best potential for accumulating snow looks to be along and north of the Ohio River.
Precipitation exits the area late Sunday into Monday. This winter storm will likely impact travel Sunday through early Monday.
High pressure takes control Monday as temperatures plummet. Highs to start the next work week sit in the 20s through Wednesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Cloudy; Isolated showers (10%); HIGH: 44°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; Cold; LOW: 35°
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Isolated shower (10%); HIGH: 52°
