FORECAST: Quiet weather until Sunday

ALERT DAYS
- SUNDAY (3/3/19)
- MONDAY (3/4/19)
ALERTS
- SUNDAY/MONDAY AM: Accumulating snow & slick road potential, sharp drop in temperatures
- NEXT WEEK: Bitter cold wind chills
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 10AM FRIDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 24.23’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast Drop Below Flood Stage: Saturday
- Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 55.51’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast Drop Below Flood Stage: Tonight
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cloudy and foggy in most areas this midday. Not much is going to change in our weather over the next 24 hours with temperatures only moving a few degrees up or down.
Clouds will remain in place with drizzle possible at times. Saturday will feature modest warming closer to the 50 degree mark. The weather then turns active Saturday night into Sunday. The radar should light up with light rain overnight/early Sunday with perhaps some snow mixed in north/northwest of Louisville.
The first part of Sunday looks to feature mostly rain in WAVE Country with the rain/snow line across northern/northwestern sections. That line will shift southeast into the afternoon evening, changing the rain over to some heavy wet snow. Temperatures are going to be crucial on this as daytime snow can accumulate on grassy areas, but usually slush for the roadways as temperatures are likely to remain above freezing in most locations.
Once we move into sunset, the snow will have a better chance to stick to untreated roadways with slick spots developing as the evening wears on. The amount of snowfall is going to be highly based on temperatures and how long we spend at rain vs. snow. It still appears that areas along/north of I-64 stand the better potential at a few inches of snow from this event. Details are still emerging on this setup so please stay close to the latest forecast.
Slick spots will be a concern Monday morning with temperatures ranging 15-20 degrees in the area.
FORECAST
INTO THE AFTERNOON: Cloudy and foggy with some drizzle (10%). HIGH: 43°
TONIGHT: Cloudy. LOW: 38°
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, isolated shower (10%). HIGH: 50°
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- WEEKEND: Cold for all, snow for some
- EARLIEST ALERT: More snow possible later next week
