FORECAST: Quiet weather until Sunday

Once we move into sunset, the snow will have a better chance to stick to untreated roadways with slick spots developing as the evening wears on. The amount of snowfall is going to be highly based on temperatures and how long we spend at rain vs. snow. It still appears that areas along/north of I-64 stand the better potential at a few inches of snow from this event. Details are still emerging on this setup so please stay close to the latest forecast.