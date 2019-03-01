Inmate accused of hitting officer with broom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An inmate is facing additional charges after police said he attached an officer.
Dominique Hopson, 18, allegedly hit the officer twice in the back of the head with a broom handle on Feb. 28.
The officer had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
Hopson was charged with assault. He was originally booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Nov. 10, 2018 on charges of complicity to robbery and complicity to burglary.
