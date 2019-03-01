A look back: Remembering the 1997 flood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It has been 22 years since WAVE Country dealt with some of the worst flooding our community had seen since 1964.
After a hard rain began falling the night before, residents across the Louisville area awakened on Saturday, March 1, 1997 to find their homes surrounded by - and in some cases penetrated by - water. As morning came and residents awakened, many called 911 after finding themselves trapped.
Floodwaters damaged approximately 50,000 homes and businesses to the tune of $200 million in Louisville and another $200 million in damage in the region.
In Kentucky, 92 counties were declared disaster areas, as were another 14 counties in southern Indiana.
The high water caused Interstate 64 and Interstate 65 to be closed. Barge traffic on the Ohio River was also shut down.
Nine people, including five in WAVE County, died as a result of the flooding.
The Ohio remained above flood stage until March 16.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.