Mission Behind Bars and Beyond sets incarceration system goals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new goal for Kentucky’s incarceration system was the topic at the Mission Behind Bars and Beyond conference Friday.
Bryan Goodpastur has been in and out of the system.
"I didn’t see myself here a couple months ago that’s for sure,” Goodpastur said.
Goodpastur wanted to join the incarceration conference because he used to be the topic of conversation.
"I was incarcerated for three years at Branchville,” Goodpastur said.
Dean Bucalos organized the conference.
"We have more people incarcerated now than we ever have had before,” Bucalos said.
Bucalos wanted to reach people behind and beyond jail and prison.
“People coming out of incarceration don’t have the support of the community,” Bucalos said. “[They] don’t have resources that they need."
Bucalos wants to change that by bringing people together from all areas of the system. Service providers, counselors, volunteers and people returning to society.
"There’s hope for people involved in this area and reentry process,” Bucalos said.
Speakers like Secretary John Tilley shared the stats that make change necessary. He said 24,000 people are currently in state prison. He also said the state has had to dip into its savings to pay nearly $24,000 a year to keep each adult behind bars and more than $100,000 per child.
The room was focused on moving the needle toward people staying outside the barbed wire; instead of trialing, nailing and jailing people for the rest of their lives.
“Everyone can learn from each other’s experiences,” Goodpastur said. “[They can see] what works and what doesn’t work.”
