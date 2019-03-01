Mother, son arrested for dealing drugs in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The LMPD’s Fourth Division and the LMDC HIP put a mother and son drug dealing business out of commission on Thursday.
A tip led the LMPD an apartment in the 3800 block of Southern Parkway, police said. The LMPD said officers seized heroin, meth, pills, baggies, an AK-style gun, a HK Sportsman firearm and three ballistic vests from the apartment.
Brandon S. Ferguson, 35, and Linda A. Ferguson, 57 were arrested and charged after police found the drugs, baggies and weapons. Brandon Ferguson was on HIP when he was arrested.
An officer working the investigation approached Brandon Ferguson on the rear porch of the apartment, the arrest slip said. After searching him, the officer found “a sizable amount” of heroin, methamphetamine and one gabapentin pill. A pipe was located next to wear Brandon Ferguson was sitting.
Inside the apartment, police found a Vulcan Arms AK-47 in the kitchen. A scale (used for weighing drugs) was found in the same room. police said.
Evidence indicated that Brandon Ferguson was trafficking in narcotics, according to the arrest slip.
Brandon’s mother, Linda Ferguson, told officers where she slept. After searching, police found a black container with marijuana, methamphetamine, ampetamine, two pipes with a white substance, and a small scale commonly used when selling narcotics inside, according to Ferguson’s arrest slip.
A loaded gun with seven bullets inside was found next to the area where Linda Ferguson slept. Police also said she had a large amount of cash in her purse.
Both are being held by the LMDC.
