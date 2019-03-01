National Institute of Health research bus visits Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mobile research center from the National Institute for Health will stop at several places in Louisville to collect data this week.
The NIH’s interactive All of Us research bus hopes to gather data from a million people or more in the United States. The findings will help accelerate research and improve health.
“We’re looking for a million people to step forward and essentially create a diverse data set for researchers to be able to do their job,” Tour Manager Luis Astacio said.
The data, collected from volunteers, will inform researchers on thousands of studies and a wide range of health conditions. The bus has been traveling throughout the United States for several months.
It’s the first program of its kind. Since the journey began in May, more than 170,000 people across the country have registered--and 75% of participants belong to underrepresented communities in biomedical research.
The NIH needs participants, and encouraged people to spread the word throughout the community.
Future locations for the All of Us bus in the Louisville metro are:
- Thursday, Feb. 28 – Mar. 1, 9 AM – 3 PM, University of Louisville Kornhauser Health Sciences Library, 500 S. Preston St., Louisville, KY 40292
- Saturday, March 2, 9 AM – 3 PM, Americana Community Center
- Sunday, March 3, 9 AM – 3 PM, Hill Street Baptist Church
