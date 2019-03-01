Overnight closures of Clark Memorial Bridge to resume with bridge painting

Overnight closures of Clark Memorial Bridge to resume with bridge painting
The Clark Memorial Bridge has not been fully painted since the 1980s.
By Becca Gibson | February 28, 2019 at 9:58 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 9:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With spring just around the corner, painting is set to resume on the Clark Memorial Bridge -- this time, on the Kentucky side.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced daily lane closures will begin Tuesday, March 5.

Overnight closures will resume Monday, March 11. The bridge will close every night at 8 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m.

The bridge, known locally as the Second Street Bridge, is getting a fresh coat of yellow paint. It’s a nearly $28 million project.

Painting is expected to wrap up in November, according to KYTC.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.