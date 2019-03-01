Passengers might have been exposed to measles at Chicago airport, health officials warn

(CNN) – As officials and lawmakers are working to curb the uptick in measles cases across the U.S., there’s a new scare being reported, this time at Chicago Midway International Airport.
Illinois health officials said a passenger might have exposed people to the virus at the airport and at a Chicago-area hospital last week.
Officials are hoping to warn anyone who may have been exposed.
“It is exquisitely contagious. You can be in a room where somebody with measles had left two hours earlier and still get the disease,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, the public health director of Clark County, WA.
Officials did not say where the infected person was traveling from, but they warn that anyone at the airport on Feb. 22 may have been exposed.
The infected person sought treatment at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in the Chicago suburb of Geneva. People who were at the hospital Sunday and Monday might have been exposed to measles.
On Wednesday, experts on Capitol Hill warned lawmakers that the virus could be deadly.
“While measles has been eliminated in the U.S. since 2000, measles is circulating in many parts of the world and importations remain a challenge,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center of Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A backlash against vaccinations in the U.S. and poor health infrastructure in other places are driving the increase in cases, according to the World Health Organization.
“A lot of people are still afraid, despite all of the evidence to debunk the association with autism,” said Dr. Amrita Stark, a pediatrician.
The CDC says studies have shown there is no link between vaccines and autism.
In addition to unfounded concerns that vaccines cause autism, families are choosing not to get vaccines because of religious or cultural beliefs.
