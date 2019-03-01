Pence coming to Kentucky, will help Bevin’s bid for re-election

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Kentucky to help raise funds for Gov. Matt Bevin’s re-election.
Pence will appear at a fundraising event for Bevin on March 8, according to a release from Bevin’s campaign office.
The event, which costs $1,000 to attend and $2,000 to sponsor, will be held in Lexington at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.
Bevin is seeking a second term as governor with running mate Sen. Ralph Alvarado. Alvarado would replace current Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.
